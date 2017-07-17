Swiss International Schools, Private, Residential Schools in Dubai, UAE

Swiss International School in Dubai

INSPIRING EXCELLENCE

  • School Life

    Recognised by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority with the Happy and Healthy School Award.
  • Admissions

    Apply now for Pre KG – Grade 12.
  • School Videos

    Meet our community
  • International Baccalaureate & Bilingual Programmes

    SISD Follows the International Baccalaureate programme (PYP, MYP, CP, DP). Choose between one of our personalised learning journeys.
  • Boarding School

    SISD offers flexi, weekly and full boarding for girls and boys ages 11 to 18.
  • Our Team

    Meet our team of talented and highly qualified educators.
SPORTS & AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES

ASA Programme

Students are able to choose from a wide range of activities offered daily. We aim to provide engaging activities and clubs tailored to meet the needs of each year group

Sports Calendar

No Events
FACTS & FIGURES

  • 70
    +    Nationalities
  • 9
    :
    1
     Student : Teacher
  • 1200
    +     Students
  • 60
    +     After-School Activities
  • 1
    :
    1
     EAL support
  • 20
    +     Language Support Teachers

