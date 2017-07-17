Swiss International School in Dubai
NEWS AND EVENTS
- Mar25
Covid-19 ProtocolsThe whole SISD team has been working hard to ensure that your children are healthy and safe in the school for their return after the...
- Mar21
SISD will be hosting three Oxbridge virtual events throughout this weekOxbridge Week SISD will be hosting three Oxbridge virtual events throughout this week: Monday 22nd March, 5:30-6:30pm: Aspiring to Oxbridge Talk Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/95592935161?pwd=WlU3MDdvS1NodVErZWFNcFFYRnNLdz09 “Aspiring to...
- Mar14
Deputy Head of Secondary speaks to the Schools Show in latest podcast about exam stress and supporting studentsOur Deputy Head of Secondary, Ashley Fitzgibbons, featured in the latest WhichSchoolAdvisor podcast this week, talking about how to support student wellbeing through exam periods....
- Feb21
SISD appoints inspirational IB and UAE education leader as new School Principal and CEOWe are delighted to announce that Mrs Ruth Burke has been appointed Principal/CEO of SISD from next academic year. She will succeed Mr. Norbert Foerster...
- Jan24
Grade 11 students introduce the first DP newsletter – ‘Humanity’s obsession with knowledge…’Our Grade 11 Diploma students have created their own newsletter for secondary students, containing articles about their recent studies, school news and their personal media...
- Jan04
Introducing our secondary school student leadership team!We are delighted to introduce our student leadership team for this year. Congratulations to all students on your selection, and we look forward to seeing...
- Dec12
NEW VIDEO – Introducing a unique IB STEAM programmeIn conjunction with the world-class IB programme, students from PreKG to Grade 5 have the opportunity to study STEAM subjects as part of our enhanced...
- Sep01
Class of 2020 University destinationsAt SISD we are proud of the unique programmes we offer to suit learners and their interests. We are an inclusive school of diverse pathways...
- Sep16
SISD receives award by Dubai Healthcare City AuthorityWe are proud to have been recognised with the “People of Determination Friendly Entity - ” award by Dubai Healthcare City Authority. The award recognises...
- Aug27
Congratulations to our MYP eAssessment graduates!Congratulations to our MYP eAssessment graduates as well as our MYP coordinator Martin Keon on their wonderful achievements: Pass rate : 96% Percentage of students...
INSPIRING EXCELLENCE
- Find out more
School LifeRecognised by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority with the Happy and Healthy School Award.
- Find out more
AdmissionsApply now for Pre KG – Grade 12.
- Find out more
School VideosMeet our community
- Find out more
International Baccalaureate & Bilingual ProgrammesSISD Follows the International Baccalaureate programme (PYP, MYP, CP, DP). Choose between one of our personalised learning journeys.
- Find out more
Boarding SchoolSISD offers flexi, weekly and full boarding for girls and boys ages 11 to 18.
- Find out more
Our TeamMeet our team of talented and highly qualified educators.
SPORTS & AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES
ASA Programme
Students are able to choose from a wide range of activities offered daily. We aim to provide engaging activities and clubs tailored to meet the needs of each year group
Sports Calendar
FACTS & FIGURES
- +Nationalities70
- :9Student : Teacher1
- + Students1200
- + After-School Activities60
- :1EAL support1
- + Language Support Teachers20